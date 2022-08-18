Is K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' season 2 on the cards?

Hit K-Drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo is now gearing up for season 2 after its global success on Netflix.

According to Koreaboo, the production of the second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been confirmed by the CEO of Accessory, the K-production Drama company.

CEO Lee Sang Baek said, “Thanks to the support of many people, we will be producing season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Our hopeful golden time will be in 2024. Our goal is to have season 2 broadcasts at that time."

Meanwhile, the first season of the newly-hyped series is set to air its final two episodes this week.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh and more is a breaking record K-Drama not only in its home country but also taking over Netflix with its viewership ratings. In light of that, the series is already in talks to return for season 2.

The series has been broadcasted on channel ENA and deals with the unusual topic of the autistic spectrum. It's gained recognition by highlighting a variety of issues that existed in Korean society but did not receive enough attention before.