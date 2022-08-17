Piers Morgan shares a sweet advice for Elon Musk

Outspoken British journalist Piers Morgan has shared a sweet advice for billionaire Elon Musk after he tweeted about buying the football team Manchester United.



The Tesla chief tweeted Tuesday evening that he is purchasing the Manchester United football club, however, in another tweet he said, "I´m not buying any sports teams", calling a viral post a joke.

The 51-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who has a habit of posting provocative statements on social media for fun, said: "Also, I´m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Retweeting Musk statement, Piers Morgan warned him, “Trust me on this, Elon - you don’t want to go anywhere near them.”

He further advised Elon Musk, “if you want to buy a football team, try @Arsenal.”

Manchester United, a storied English football club, is currently led by the six children of late American businessman Malcolm Glazer, who took a controlling stake in the franchise in 2005.