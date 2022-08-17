Piers Morgan shares a sweet advice for Elon Musk

Outspoken British journalist Piers Morgan has shared a sweet advice for billionaire Elon Musk after he tweeted about buying the football team Manchester United.
The Tesla chief tweeted Tuesday evening that he is purchasing the Manchester United football club, however, in another tweet he said, "I´m not buying any sports teams", calling a viral post a joke.
The 51-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who has a habit of posting provocative statements on social media for fun, said: "Also, I´m buying Manchester United ur welcome."
Retweeting Musk statement, Piers Morgan warned him, “Trust me on this, Elon - you don’t want to go anywhere near them.”
He further advised Elon Musk, “if you want to buy a football team, try @Arsenal.”
Manchester United, a storied English football club, is currently led by the six children of late American businessman Malcolm Glazer, who took a controlling stake in the franchise in 2005.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned against venturing into the ‘lion’s den’ in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to move on from negative sentiments
Adele revealed that she wrote her hit song 'Easy On Me' following her breakup with Simon Konecki
Amber Heard visited Turkey in August 2020
Anne Heche shared names of two famous faces in a podcast interview seven months before sudden death
Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha had its theatrical release on August 11, 2022