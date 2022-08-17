Prince Harry’s kids Archie, Lilibet ‘threatened, punished’ for ‘going public with truths’

Experts believe Prince Harry has put his children Archie and Lilibet in physical danger due to his public call-outs against the Establishment and its secrets.

This accusation has been shared by author Omid Scobie, and he believes the lawyers from the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) “don’t [sic] appear to have a publicly visible and defined set of guidelines for this issue.”

“If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.”

“It seems cruel in the extreme to allow Prince Andrew round-the-clock police protection but not the future King’s son. It comes across as the Establishment punishing Harry, yet again, for breaking away from the Firm and sharing his experiences publicly.”

This claim comes shortly after the Duke’s legal representative, Ms Fatima, shared her own two cents on the issue and admitted, “While [Prince Harry's] role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

According to Express UK, she told Mr Justice Swift, “This claim is about the fact that the Duke does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied if he decides to come back.”

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. This is and always will be his home.”