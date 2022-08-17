Show featuring Meghan Markle's friend and 'Vikings' Lagertha nominated for award

Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar was recently called and Iranian agent by pro-monarchy experts in the British media.

The American actress was targeted after she was seen sitting on the front seat of a car with Prince Harry behind the wheel.

Meghan Markle was seated in the back seat as they reportedly drove to Oprah Winfrey's house.

Photo Daily Mail

Janina who features in ABC's hit show Big Sky is celebrating the nomination of the series for the Saturn Awards 2022.

The actress on Saturday took to her Instagram stories to share that Big Sky has been nominated for the awards.

Big Sky stars Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick in the lead role.

The Saturn Awards are American awards presented annually by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films; they were created to honor science fiction, fantasy, and horror in film, but have since grown to reward other films belonging to genre fiction, as well as television and home media releases. The Saturn Awards were created in 1973 and were originally referred to as Golden Scrolls.



