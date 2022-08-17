Nicola Peltz's latest interview angers Victoria and David Beckham?

Nicola Peltz, who has been in news for dispute with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, has shared the real reason behind this rumour.

Brooklyn and Nicola publicly addressed rumours of a feud between her and his mother Victoria during a piece for Variety recently.

It's been claimed that the interview hasn't gone down well with his parents, with it said to go against their philosophy when it comes to unfavourable stories written about them.



A source told Heat: "The interview left David and Victoria open-mouthed. [...] They're seeing it as an attention-seeking stunt and they now need to figure out where to go from here."

They added that within the family's brand, the philosophy is "that you stay silent rather than acknowledge" as this is considered a way to make certain stories disappear.

During the interview Brooklyn said "everyone gets along," whilst his wife suggested the rumour had begun when she didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria for their nuptials in April this year.

Nicola added: "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it." Following her comments, husband Brooklyn remarked: "Everyone gets along, which is good."

There are speculations that the rift began on Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding day as Victoria "couldn't help" but get involved with the planning and that she was "constantly overriding" their decisions.

