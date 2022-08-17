 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no future in US?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would eventually return to the UK as they have no future in the US, according to experts

By Web Desk
August 17, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently understanding the reality that  they have no future in the US, planning to return to the UK for more opportunities.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "largely" been "ignored" by Washington and the people of America, according to an expert.

Daniela Elser, a royal expert,  has claimed that the "international community" were hardly "turning up in droves" to hear the Duke's UN speech in New York.

Meanwhile, Washington has ignored the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the same time Meghan is said to be trying to make her way in US politics, according to Elser.

She said: "Meghan’s cold-calling of senators about paid parental leave last year went down about as well as a gluten and dairy-free scone at a Buckingham Palace garden party and the Duchess has yet to emerge as any sort of power player ahead of the midterm elections later this year."

Harry and Meghan have proven "totally unsuccessful at making themselves matter in the corridors of power in Washington, New York, Silicon Valley or Los Angeles," said Daniela Elser.