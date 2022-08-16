Kylie Jenner drops rare glimpse of son with Travis Scott during morning walk

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is yet to announce her baby boy’s name. However, before that, she left fans in awe after sharing a rare glimpse of her son in a new video.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, who welcomed her second child, a son, with beau Travis Scott earlier this year, is yet to reveal the baby's name.
Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the beauty mogul posted a clip that appeared to show Kylie on an early walk with her son in a baby carrier – strapped to her chest.
She wrote alongside the monochromatic footage, "Morning" and added a butterfly emoticon.
The Kardashians star, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the rapper, has managed to keep her son out of the spotlight.
However, in July, the makeup mogul offered a quick look at her baby without showing his face while promoting the Kylie Baby's Soothing Balm.
She shared a video of herself and the then-5-month-old baby, only showing the baby's adorable legs and feet as she applied the new product on her son's skin.
