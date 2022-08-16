Twilight's Kellan Lutz, wife Brittany Gonzales welcome baby boy

Twilight's Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales welcomed their second child together last Wednesday morning.

The power couple shared the amazing news to their Instagram accounts with a series of black and white photos from the delivery room as well as an update on how their daughter, Ashtyn Lilly, is feeling about becoming a big sister to a baby boy, named Kasen Lane.

'We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles. Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well,' the mom-of-two wrote in a joint post.



Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can’t believe that God has given us another precious gift!' the Divertimento concluded.

Additionally, the pair shared their infant was born at 8:52 AM, weighing 8lbs 11oz, while photos from little Kasen's showed his parents cradling and hugging him.