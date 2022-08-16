Mahira Khan pays homage to living’ legend’ Qavi Khan

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Mahira Khan has recently expressed her admiration for the veteran actor Qavi Khan and hailed him as the "legend" in the entertainment industry.

Turning to her social media, the Saqday Tumhare actor was full of praises for her Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad costar as she penned a heart-touching note for the renowned star.

“Qavi Saab.. the legend, the actor par excellence.. at the age of 79 stands tall amongst a plethora of young artists, because till date he is the most dedicated of them all. He is always prepared. He loves what he does and you can see it in every frame.”

“He is generous with his words to actors like me and others, who watch him in awe.

I’ve learnt so much about this man. He’s had his fair share of failures in life.. and still continues to do what he does with a smile which oozes both humility and pride. Mohd Qavi Khan Sahab- you are my hero,” she wrote on Instagram.



Meanwhile, the Raees actor’s co-star Fahad Mustafa was honoured with the title of Honorary Superintendent of Police (SP) for his role as a cop, Gulab, in the latest movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.



