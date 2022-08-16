Prince William was 'crying shoulder' for mother Diana during her final years

Prince William closely saw the traumatic relationship and fall out of parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana marriage.
The Duke of Cambridge, first born to the Wales couple kept their fights under wraps from Prince Harry, says Simon McCoy.
During the previous episode of To Di For Daily podcast, Mr McCoy said: “He [William] was much more aware of it [Diana and Charles’ relationship breakdown] because his was the shoulder she [Diana] was crying on.
“He was protecting her and I think, to some degree, also protecting Harry from what was going on.”
“William grew up very, very fast because he was the man at the time, a very young man — but he was the person that she [Diana] was relying on to see her through".
He continued: “And that’s why you seem how — old beyond his years is probably a fair way of putting it. He is someone who at his heart has kindness, which he inherited from his mother certainly.
“And he understands more about that sort of pressure more than, perhaps, Harry, which might explain why Harry is where he is.”
