Tuesday August 16, 2022
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to exchange vows again in three-day wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck will throw a bash for friends and family this weekend after LA wedding

By Web Desk
August 16, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez and hubby Ben Affleck are all set to exchange their wedding vows again in a lavish three-day ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

The lovebirds will throw the bash this weekend a month after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

An insider spilled to Page Six, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

The publication shared that the “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the main event is scheduled for Saturday which will be followed by barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.

The guest list for the extravagant ceremony includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo and few other well-known names, the outlet added.

The events will take place at the Gone Girl actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to a previous report by TMZ.

Vogue Magazine will cover the lovebird’s fashion for the big day, the source revealed while adding that the Marry Me star may wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy.

It is also expected that Lopez will unveil the details for her upcoming dream wedding with Affleck on her newsletter On the JLo.