Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to exchange vows again in three-day wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and hubby Ben Affleck are all set to exchange their wedding vows again in a lavish three-day ceremony surrounded by friends and family.
The lovebirds will throw the bash this weekend a month after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.
An insider spilled to Page Six, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”
The publication shared that the “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the main event is scheduled for Saturday which will be followed by barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.
The guest list for the extravagant ceremony includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo and few other well-known names, the outlet added.
The events will take place at the Gone Girl actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to a previous report by TMZ.
Vogue Magazine will cover the lovebird’s fashion for the big day, the source revealed while adding that the Marry Me star may wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy.
It is also expected that Lopez will unveil the details for her upcoming dream wedding with Affleck on her newsletter On the JLo.
Liam Hemsworth reveals why he is not ready to tie the knot as per source
Prince Harry is all set to address the WellChild Awards in London on September 8
Meghan Markle was recently slammed by a royal expert as the Duchess gears up to visit the UK
Princess Anne once suffered a microphone blunder which unveiled her candid feelings
Prince Harry’s underpants, reportedly from a wild night out in Las Vegas in 2012, are up for auction
Meghan Markle’s dreams of one day occupying the White House are reportedly in ‘tatters’