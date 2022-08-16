Prince Harry’s underpants from ‘wild’ Vegas night up for auction

Prince Harry’s underpants, reportedly from a wild night out in Las Vegas in 2012, are up for auction

Prince Harry’s underpants, reportedly from a wild night out in Las Vegas in 2012, have been put up for auction by a former stripper, reported TMZ.

According to reports, Carrie Reichert claims that she met the Duke of Sussex at an infamous Vegas party from a decade ago and that she saved a pair of his black underwear which he allegedly handed to her.

The party in question saw Prince Harry letting his hair down in August 2012, with pictures of a nude prince later doing rounds in leading tabloids after they were leaked to the press by some party-goers.

The auction opened last Thursday, August 11, at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, and as per TMZ, has a current bid of about $250,000 by a strip club owner who plans on creating a ‘shrine of Prince Harry’s undies.’

The auction will run till September 30, by which time Reichert expects the bidding to reach to upto a million dollars.

Talking about the underwear, Reichert reported said that it ‘was a reminder of a time when Harry was the fun prince.’

“Harry has become such a bore, it’s a real shame,” her representative told The Mirror.