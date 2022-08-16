Flash star Ezra Miller dishes on ‘mental health issues’ amid ongoing controversies

File Footage

The Flash star Ezra Miller has finally opened up about struggling with mental health issue amid ongoing allegations and legal issues due to his unpredictable behaviour.



Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, had been involved in several accusations including disorderly conduct, assault and most recent the burglary felony in Vermont.

According to Variety, the 27-year-old’s representative provided a statement to the publication where he spoke about “going through a period of intense crisis” and how the actor had been “suffering mental health issues”.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they revealed.

Miller also apologised to the people and fans for his “past erratic behaviour”, adding, “I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior.”

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” they asserted.

Interestingly, the outlet reported that Warner Bros. Discovery had shown support to Miller’s decision to seek “professional therapy”.

Meanwhile, in another news, the upcoming DC movie is reportedly going to release in March 2023.

