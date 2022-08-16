A$AP Rocky faces charges after allegedly shooting former friend in Hollywood

File footage

Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with assault and accused of firing a handgun toward a former friend in November, reports said.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been hit with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office said in a press release.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," the official statement read.

"My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted," the press release continued.

The Praise the Lord rapper, 33, is set to be presented before the judge on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

The alleged shooting took place on November 6, 2021, after an argument in Hollywood. Rocky was detained in connection with an investigation by the LAPD into a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood on Nov. 6 and released on $550,000 bond.

At the time of the arrest earlier this year, Rocky returned to Los Angeles on a private plane after a vacation in Barbados with Rihanna, according to TMZ report.

The case remains under active investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.