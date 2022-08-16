Aamir Liaquat's autopsy: Court decides in favour of daughter Dua Aamir

Late PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. -Screengrab

KARACHI: A sessions court on Tuesday declared a local court's verdict allowing the autopsy of PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain null and void.

Dua Aamir, the deceased PTI leader's daughter, had challenged the verdict given on a petition of a citizen on June 18 by Judicial Magistrate (East) Wazeer Hussain Memon.

"It is crystal clear that the cause of death of deceased is still uncertain which itself has raised a question on the death, either it is natural or unnatural, and could only be ascertained after exhumation of the dead body and its examination," the court order had stated.

Aamir Liaquat’s family had claimed that the petitioner had filed the application for exhuming the body for an autopsy on account of his previous political rivalry with the late lawmaker.

The applicants maintained that they might suffer an irreparable loss if the stay order against the exhumation was not granted.

Prior to this, the family had also challenged the magistrate’s decision in the Sindh High Court that had granted an interim stay against the exhumation of the body.