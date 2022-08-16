BLACKPINK gears up to surprise BLINKS with new song at 2022 MTV VMAs!

BLACKPINK gears to surprise BLINKS at 2022 MTV VMAs, With Pink Venom

BLACKPINK will rock the stage on 2022 MTV VMAs with a new track from their upcoming album BORN PINK .

As per YG Entertainment, the girl band is preparing for a special stage performance for track Pink Venom on August 28, to kick off the awards ceremony.



Album BORN PINK will be released on September 16th.

For the awards this year, band member Lisa’s solo title track ‘LALISA’ is nominated in the ‘Best Metaverse Performance 'category.



BLACKPINK is the fourth girl group to perform at MTV VMAs after TLC, Spice Girls, and Fifth Harmony .