BLACKPINK gears up to surprise BLINKS with new song at 2022 MTV VMAs!

Tuesday August 16, 2022
BLACKPINK to perform on 'Pink Venom' pre-released debut at 2022 MTV VMAs

By Web Desk
August 16, 2022
BLACKPINK gears to surprise BLINKS at 2022 MTV VMAs, With Pink Venom

BLACKPINK will rock the stage on 2022 MTV VMAs   with a new track from their upcoming   album BORN PINK .

As per YG Entertainment, the girl band is preparing for a special stage performance for  track   Pink Venom on August 28, to kick off the awards ceremony.

Album BORN PINK  will be released on September 16th.

For the awards this year, band member Lisa’s solo title track ‘LALISA’ is nominated in the  ‘Best Metaverse Performance 'category.

BLACKPINK is the fourth girl group to perform at MTV VMAs  after TLC, Spice Girls, and Fifth Harmony .