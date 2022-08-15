Here’s how Angelina Jolie’s doing as Zahara goes to Spelman college

Angelina Jolie has been feeling very emotional as her eldest daughter Zahara, with whom she shares a very strong bond, starts college this year.

After seeing off her 17-year-old to Spelman College, the Eternals star has been experiencing “bittersweet” emotions and knows she’s going to miss her girl a lot.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life, “Angelina has always had an incredibly close bond with Zahara so seeing her off to college is very bittersweet.”

“They have been spending some extra alone time together because Angie knows how much she’s going to miss her little girl,” the source added.

“They’ve been doing all the typical mother-daughter stuff to prepare her for school,” the source continued. “Shopping for books, school supplies, plus everything she needs to make sure she’s comfortable in her dorm while living on campus.”

“They got an extensive tour of the school before moving in and Angie is so excited to see her daughter flourish in such a beautiful environment. She thinks it’s an excellent school and is so excited to watch her baby grow up,” the insider revealed.

“Angelina‘s been in Atlanta for a few days with Zahara and she’ll be staying a little longer to get her settled,” the outlet shared.

“Leaving without her daughter is not something that will be easy, but the good thing is that she has been through this before with Maddox [her oldest son].”

“And Zahara is at least staying in the country, it’s a pretty quick trip back and forth compared to when Maddox was in Yonsei [South Korea] so she’s taking some comfort in that," the outlet added.

"Still, it’s a very emotional, bittersweet time for her. As exciting as it all is, letting go is just very hard for her.”