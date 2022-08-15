William and Kate's kids to embrace big change in Windsor house

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children will be living without their nanny in Windsor cottage for the first time in their lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving into the four-bedroom cottage from their Kensington home to be closer to the Queen.

According to The Telegraph, the cottage is not big enough to accommodate Ms Maria Borrallo – nanny of Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The outlet reported that the nanny and other staff including a housekeeper and a chef will be residing somewhere else.

Ms Borrallo has been looking after Kate and William’s kids since 2014 when their first-born was just eight months old.

A source told The Sun: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."