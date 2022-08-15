Tom Holland decides to take break from social media, says it’s ‘overwhelming’

Tom Holland said that social media is "overwhelming" for him which is why he has decided to take a break from it for the sake of his mental health.

Addressing his 67 million Instagram followers, Uncharted star, 26, dropped a video revealing the reason he decided to delete social media apps from his phone.

“Hi guys. So I've been trying to make this video for about an hour now, and for someone that has spent that last 13, 14 years, however long I've been acting… I cannot seem to say what I need to say without 'um-ing' and 'ah-ing' every five minutes, so I'm gonna try again,” Holland says in the clip.

He added, “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

The actor went on to talk about various applications that can be of help for youngsters struggling with mental health problems saying that they are “fantastic” and “really helpful.”



Before concluding, Holland said, “So again thank you for listening. I’m going to disappear from Instagram again and to everyone out there thanks for your love and support. I love you all, and I’ll speak to you soon.”

In the comment section, many fans and friends including Justin Bieber sent love to the star.