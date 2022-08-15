Prince Harry warned over Meghan Markle ‘paranoia’: ‘No different today’

The truth behind Meghan Markle's death threats and Prince Harry’s accompanying paranoia has finally come to light.
Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie offered insight into the true reason behind Prince Harry’s surrounding Meghan.
According to Express UK, he assured the masses, “Harry’s fears aren’t rooted in paranoia.”
“While covering Harry and Meghan’s time as working royals, I was made aware of the astonishingly high number of threats sent to the couple — the majority received from UK locations and many of them rooted in racism towards the duchess.”
“It’s no different today. Sources tell me that during the Sussex family’s visit for the Platinum Jubilee (which they were given state security for as it was an official royal event), a number of credible threats were intercepted by authorities.”
