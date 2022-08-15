Portfolios of PTI ministers changed in Punjab

PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid (L) and Muhammad Basharat Raja (R). — Twitter

LAHORE: Days after the 21-member Punjab cabinet took the oath, Chief Minister Pervez Elahi on Monday announced a major reshuffle, with five portfolios seeing new faces.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3(5) of the Punjab Government Rules of Business, 2011, Chief Minister is pleased to reassign the portfolios of following provincial ministers, advisor and Special Assistant,” read the statement issued by the Punjab Chief Minister Office.

As per the details, Minister for public prosecution and Cooperative Muhammad Basharat Raja has been assigned the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperative.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Khurram Shahzad has been given the Ministry of Law.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Yasmin Rashid has been assigned the portfolio of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

Muhammad Akhtar has been assigned the portfolio of Primary and Secondary Healthcare. While Minister for Higher Edition Raja Yasir Hamayun is given the portfolio of Higher Education. Advisor to CM on Anti-Corruption Establishment Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi has been assigned the additional portfolio of Public Prosecution.

While Special Assistant to CM Arslan Khalid has been assigned the portfolio of PITB.