Adele dishes on her love life with beau Rich Paul: ‘I am obsessed with him’

Adele recently opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul as she called him, the “love of her life” in a latest magazine interview.
Speaking to ELLE UK for October 2022 issue’s cover shoot, the Hello hit-maker gushed about American sports agent and revealed, “I have never been in love like this. I am obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids with him.”
The singer also shared that she always wanted to be a “homemaker”.
“I am a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” noted the 34-year-old.
The outlet further asked about her diamond ring to which the Easy On Me crooner responded, “Well, I am not married. I am just in loooove! I'm happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”
However, later, she admitted, “I am not engaged,” adding that she just fond of “high-end jewellery”.
Meanwhile, Adele also explained why she cancelled her Las Vegas show at the last minute in January.
“It was the worst moment in my career, by far. There was just no soul in it. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy,” disclosed the singer.
