‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown is enrolled at Purdue University in Indiana

File footage

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to begin the most important journey of her life as she has revealed that she’s decided to enroll as a student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The Stranger Things famed actress has stayed connected to her blockbuster hit series as the show takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

In a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown, who gained massive popularity for her character Eleven on the hit Netflix sci-fi show, revealed that she has enrolled as an online student at the prestigious college.

The Enola Holmes star, 18, will be studying remotely via the university's human services program -- a program she described as one where "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

Later in the interview, Brown also discussed her plans on expanding her skincare line, Florence by Mills. She also talked about continuing her work as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, to help women and young girls by educating them on menstrual health and hygiene.