Netflix's 'High Heat' unveils release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix has just dropped the thrilling trailer for the movie High Heat and fans are in for a big treat.

The film is a Spanish-language crime drama that will hit Netflix on August 17, 2022.

High Heat shows the dials being 'turned all the way up to 10' and tells the story of one man’s search for the truth behind his brother’s murder.





CAST

Iván Amozurrutia as Poncho

Alejandro Oliva as Pedro

Donagh Gordon as Policia Mcallan

Eduardo Capetillo

Itatí Cantoral

Esmeralda Pimentel

Polo Morin

Oka Giner

Antonio Sotillo

Daniel Gama

Everardo Arzate as Esteban

Humberto Busto

Ana Jimena Villanueva

Plutarco Haza

Alberto Garmassi

Haydée Navarra

Valeria Burgos as Fatima





Steamy romances, complicated family ties, and even a serial killer all play a part in this Mexican drama sure to bring the heat towards the tail end of summer.



The drama series promises to take fans on a wild ride straight from the beginning to the end.

Watch the Trailer:



