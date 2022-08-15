Netflix's 'High Heat' unveils release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix has just dropped the thrilling trailer for the movie High Heat and fans are in for a big treat.
The film is a Spanish-language crime drama that will hit Netflix on August 17, 2022.
High Heat shows the dials being 'turned all the way up to 10' and tells the story of one man’s search for the truth behind his brother’s murder.
Steamy romances, complicated family ties, and even a serial killer all play a part in this Mexican drama sure to bring the heat towards the tail end of summer.
The drama series promises to take fans on a wild ride straight from the beginning to the end.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to have split up almost a month ago now
Prince Harry issued dire warning against ‘launching an attack’ against the Queen ‘who wants to keep protected’
Kate Middleton has been sent a grave warning over her recent, pricey fashion choices by a royal expert
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will 'want to visit Queen Elizabeth’ when they return to the UK next month
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be visiting the UK next month, just as the Queen also returns to London
Ayeza Khan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Humayun Saeed and others mark 75th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm