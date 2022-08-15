 
Netflix's 'High Heat' unveils release date, cast, trailer and more

High Heat’s series premiere is scheduled to release on Netflix

By Web Desk
August 15, 2022
Netflix has just dropped the thrilling trailer for the movie High Heat and fans are in for a big treat.

The film is a Spanish-language crime drama that will hit Netflix on August 17, 2022.

High Heat shows the dials being 'turned all the way up to 10' and tells the story of one man’s search for the truth behind his brother’s murder.


CAST

  • Iván Amozurrutia as Poncho
  • Alejandro Oliva as Pedro
  • Donagh Gordon as Policia Mcallan
  • Eduardo Capetillo
  • Itatí Cantoral
  • Esmeralda Pimentel
  • Polo Morin
  • Oka Giner
  • Antonio Sotillo
  • Daniel Gama
  • Everardo Arzate as Esteban
  • Humberto Busto
  • Ana Jimena Villanueva
  • Plutarco Haza
  • Alberto Garmassi
  • Haydée Navarra
  • Valeria Burgos as Fatima


Steamy romances, complicated family ties, and even a serial killer all play a part in this Mexican drama sure to bring the heat towards the tail end of summer.

The drama series promises to take fans on a wild ride straight from the beginning to the end.

Watch the Trailer: