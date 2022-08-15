Netflix reveals release date of ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’

The Netflix documentary film ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ has finally been awarded a release date and its first episode airs on August 16, 2022.

It is the sixth volume of the nine-episode Untold: documentary film series which tells sensational headline-making stories from the world of sports.

Synopsis:

The documentary consists of Manti Te’o’s interview where he shares his first-hand experience of dealing with deceit, heartbreak and controversy that the media cooked up.

A transgender woman by the name of Naya Tuiasosopo, who created the fictional character, also features in the documentary to reveal her side of the story.

The all-American football standout Manti Te’o, gets the news of his grandmother and girlfriend dying on the same day during one of his matches.

Increased media eyeballs on Manti Teo's online relationship unravel a shocking truth: his girlfriend did not actually exist. Becoming the victim of a hoax, the golden football boy’s future and legacy is threatened by the media turmoil that follows.





Directed by:

Vice media’s Ryan Duffy and Emmy award-winning Tony Vainuku have directed this series.





