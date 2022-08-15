Is Vijay Sethupati going to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun?

South Indian film star Vijay Sethupati was reportedly stuck between choosing to work with either Shah Rukh Khan or Allu Arjun recently.
Recently, it was reported that Sethupati has some interesting projects lined up with fans speculating that they would see him playing a negative role in Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun.
However, Sethupati’s team has clarified that he will only be seen playing a negative role alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and not Allu Arjun.
Yuvraaj, a publicist of Sethupati, tweeted, “This is to clarify that #VijaySethupathi sir is doing a negative role only in #ShahRukhKhan sir's Jawan at this point and that he is not playing a negative role in any other Telugu projects as is being speculated.”
