Prince Harry’s jibes against Firm ‘constitutes a strike’ against the Queen ‘he wants protected’

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning against going to war against the Firm with his tell-all memoir because ‘it constitutes a strike against the Queen’.
This warning has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her piece for news.com.au.
There, she addressed the possibility of everything ‘backfiring’ on the “beloved grandmother” aims to protect from Palace staffers.
Ms Elser pointed out, “Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”
At the end of the day, “Anything that humiliates or undermines the monarchy indirectly humiliates or undermines the Top Lady (as Diana called her mother-in-law).”
“Or to quote Louis XIV, 'l’etat, c’est Moi,' which translates to 'the state is me',” she added before concluding.
Priyanka Chopra posts photos of her daughter and dogs on social media
Prince Harry accused of filling memoir ‘to the brim’ with ‘self-important bleating’ against ‘blood...
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly dealing with what has been called her family’s ‘never-ending scandals’
Britney Spears says Sam Asghari is 'the most Honest, Humble, and Genuine man I've ever met'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to return to the UK to visit charities close to their heart
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti began dating nearly three years after Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized in...