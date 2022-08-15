Prince Harry’s jibes against Firm ‘constitutes a strike’ against the Queen ‘he wants protected’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning against going to war against the Firm with his tell-all memoir because ‘it constitutes a strike against the Queen’.



This warning has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her piece for news.com.au.

There, she addressed the possibility of everything ‘backfiring’ on the “beloved grandmother” aims to protect from Palace staffers.



Ms Elser pointed out, “Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”

At the end of the day, “Anything that humiliates or undermines the monarchy indirectly humiliates or undermines the Top Lady (as Diana called her mother-in-law).”

“Or to quote Louis XIV, 'l’etat, c’est Moi,' which translates to 'the state is me',” she added before concluding.