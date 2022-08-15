Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to return to UK soon, spokesman confirms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to return to the UK in early September this year, just months after they visited to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.
As reported by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest visit is being planned for them to arrange visits with charities and organisations that are ‘close to their hearts’, as per their official spokesperson.
The spokesman was quoted by the outlet as saying: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”
The Sussexes itinerary includes a visit to Manchester for the One Young summit on September 5, followed by a visit to WellChild Awards on September 8.
They also have a detour to Germany planned on September 6, where they are expected to attend the Invictus Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event marking the countdown to the next Invictus Games.
Kate and William's son Prince George would focus on reducing the gap between members of the public and the royals
Kate Middleton reportedly didn’t have it easy with the media attention
Prince Charles reportedly persuaded the then Prime Minister to help the landowners after the storm of 1987
Following Dame Deborah James’ death, Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a statement paying tribute to her
Fans and the Kardashian-Jenner sister showered love on Kylie Jenner's new post
Britney Spears also revealed she got hurt while running into the kitchen counter in the video clip