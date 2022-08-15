Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to return to UK soon, spokesman confirms

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to return to the UK in early September this year, just months after they visited to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.



As reported by Express UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest visit is being planned for them to arrange visits with charities and organisations that are ‘close to their hearts’, as per their official spokesperson.

The spokesman was quoted by the outlet as saying: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to return to the UK to visit charities close to their heart

The Sussexes itinerary includes a visit to Manchester for the One Young summit on September 5, followed by a visit to WellChild Awards on September 8.

They also have a detour to Germany planned on September 6, where they are expected to attend the Invictus Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event marking the countdown to the next Invictus Games.