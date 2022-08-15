BTS J-hope is dating model Irene Kim?

Fans have started raising suspicions about a possible romantic link between BTS' J-Hope and American model Irene Kim.
According to Kstartrend, K-Pop fans have noticed the couple having similar clothes and accessories in several photographs.
In one photograph, fans pointed out a matching phone case in J-Hope and Irene's pictures, leaving many fans hypothesizing that it could be Irene’s cellphone in front of the BTS star.
According to Music Mundial, netizens have also noticed the two posing in the same way with matching golden rings.
J-Hope’s fans have also found the idol embracing his rumored girlfriend’s brand ‘Ireneisgood’ by wearing the brand’s sweatshirt.
With mounting evidence pointing toward couple accessories, people expressed joy over the rumored pairing and one fan even commented “I hope that they keep on getting schedules together in the future too.”
Another tweeted, “I thought she's Irene, turned out she's Irene.”
One fan also made a reaction meme over the rumor and it contained the title, “BREAKING: BTS’s J-HOPE reportedly in a relationship with Korean-American model Irene Kim.”
