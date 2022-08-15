Prince William's admirers criticise his mother Princess Diana

Pro-monarchy experts and royal fans are criticizing Princess Diana after a new documentary on her aired on HBO on August 13.

Directed by Ed Perkins, The Princess takes a look at Diana’s life in the spotlight by solely using archival audio and video footage to depict the narrative of her time as a royal, starting from her courtship and engagement at the age of 19 to a 32-year-old Prince Charles and ending with her death in Paris in 1997.

Commenting on the documentary an article published in the times.co.uk said, "The Princess of Wales’s revenge is complete — 25 years after her death, it’s heretical to portray this manipulative woman on screen as anything but a beautiful, bullied innocent."

Most of the people who criticized Diana are often seen praising and supporting Diana's son Prince William.

They are critical of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for stepping down form their royal duties.

Meghan and Harry's friend Omid Scobie shared the poster of the "The Princess" with caption that read, “When you put a modern person in an ancient institution they will be destroyed. But once an institution starts destroying people,it’s time to recognize there is something fundamentally wrong with that institution and not the people it destroys.”