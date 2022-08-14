Prince George to be assigned key royal duty in the near future

Prince George, the eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, could be given an important when he becomes a working royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son has been tipped to take the Royal Family's approach to social media one step further to reduce the gap between members of the public and the royals.



"When it comes to the future monarchy to Prince George, of course there will be another new form of a social media platform, as we are in a high pace evolving digital world. Of course he will have advisors and a team to be sharing content and may even do some social media lives to connect further with his audience," the founder of creative PR and media agency Abstract PR told Express.co.uk.



Speaking further about the possible new approach by Prince George to social media, Golhar added: "I feel his personal touch will be that he will do more lives and connecting with people and audiences rather than just do the generic tv interviews."



The Queen debuted on Twitter in April 2009, followed within a few years by Clarence House and Kensington Palace. Kate and William took on YouTube in May 2021, where they have since shared clips from their engagements as well as insights into their work and projects.

