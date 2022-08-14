Britney Spears shows off her best wardrobe picks in new clip amid ex-husband’s criticism

File footage

Britney Spears is trying to keep her calm amid the ongoing feud with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The pop icon, 40, Friday, turned to her 42 m followers on Instagram and posted a video, where she was seen donning her favorite and the best wardrobe picks.

The footage, which appears to be a compilation of short clips, featured the Gimme More singer trying out a variety of beautiful outfits.

In the caption, she wrote, “I had so many of these fashion videos, I decided to just put them all together in one !!! Not sure as to why my eyes look like a vampire in the black dress but it is what it.”

She also informed her fans about her minor injury as she showed a bruise in the video clip, she had acquired after ‘running into a kitchen counter.’

“Pssss oh and I have a bruise on my waist in the pink top because I ran into the kitchen counter and shit, it really hurt,” she concluded.

Spears’ fans were concerned for the singer’s safety as they flocked to comment section, with one writing, "Ouch that bruise looks like it really hurt - your eyes look great, don’t be so hard on yourself!!"