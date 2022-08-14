Diana doc director finds 'Interesting' similarities to Meghan, Harry's story

The director of Princess Diana’s new documentary noticed similarities to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's story.

During his conversation with People, The Princess director Ed Perkins said: “For a space of about a month or two, it seemed like [Harry and Meghan] were the only thing people were talking about.”

“Very few people were apathetic and it reminded me of the response I was seeing in the archive from 25, 30 years previously, where, for the entirety of Diana’s public life, we were dissecting everything.

“People had strong polarised opinions all the way throughout her life and after her death, and it did feel interesting that there was a sort of similar national conversation happening 25 years later,” Perkins added.

The ‘emotionally-driven and immersive’ documentary gives the audience the space to kind of come to their own conclusions and bring their own hindsight to bear on this story,” as per Perkins.