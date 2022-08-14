Four soldiers martyred in separate attacks in KP, Balochistan

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom in two separate attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Photo: AFP/file

RAWALPINDI: At least four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, confirmed Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, two soldiers were martyred in a blast in Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sajid Ali and Adnan Mumtaz, both of whom belonged to Azad Kashmir.

“[The] Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” ISPR stated.

The incident took place after the military had on Saturday strongly responded to reports claiming that a large number of militants belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were present in Swat.

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom in Balochistan

In another terrorist attack, two security personnel embraced martyrdom in the Harnai district of Balochistan, said the ISPR.

“On [the] night 13/14 August 22, terrorists fire raided a security forces post in general area Khost, near Harnai, Balochistan,” read the statement.

The ISPR said that the security forces successfully repulsed the distant fire raid and pursued the fleeing terrorists into the nearby mountains.

“As a follow up, during an encircling effort to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces patrol as well,” said the military’s media wing.

During the exchange of fire, two soldiers, Naik Atif and sepoy Qayyum embraced martyrdom while Major Umer received injuries.

During the clash, substantial losses were also incurred to the terrorists, said the ISPR.

“At the eve of 75th Independence Day, security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” read the statement.