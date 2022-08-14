Comedian Teddy Ray death: ‘Pause with Sam Jay’ star dies at 32

Teddy Ray, who was featured on the HBO series Pause with Sam Jay and the Comedy Central show How to Be Broke, passed away on Aug. 12 at a private residence in Southern California.

The tragic news was confirmed by the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office on Friday.

Teddy, whose real name is Theadore Brown, left the world just two weeks after his 32nd birthday.

A police spokesperson told the L.A. Times that they received a call about a death at a home in the desert town. The spokesperson added, "The cause of death isn't known." The case remains under investigation, the coroner's office said.

Comedy Central paid an emotional tribute to Teddy on Twitter. "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer," the channel's message said. "He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."

Teddy's final Instagram post, shared on July 30, was about his birthday. "Pulling up on 32 like…." he wrote, alongside a photo of himself inside a car. "Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot ass sun."

The late comedian was also known for his performance on Wild 'n Out and Cancel Court, and for co-hosting the MTV comedy clip series Messyness with Tori Spelling, Olympian Adam Rippon and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.