Victoria Beckham fashion label in trouble with £54 million debt?

Victoria Beckham is seemingly involved in money crisis, reports Mirro.co.uk.
The former Spice Girl, who now sells high-end fashion clothes under label Victoria Beckham, owes a whopping amount to lenders.
A report said: “Total revenues for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6% to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.
Posh famously sells £500 jumpers £400 jeans, owes £53.9million worth of debts.
“This group rapidly responded to the effects of the pandemic and controlled its cash and expenditure which led to a significant reduction in its operating losses by 57%, thanks to cost efficiencies across the business and the recalibration of its business model to make it sustainable for the longer term.
“Victoria Beckham Beauty continues to expand its portfolio with a number of successful product launches in this year with best in class in clean luxury beauty and skincare.”
Vijay Varma got candid about his struggle in his initial days in the film industry
Kim Kardashian teases Pete Davidson with her gym video
Meghan was accepted and treated with genuine affection by the Royal Family
Meghan was reportedly in shock by some of the intimate details about Prince Harry’s life after reading the Duke's...
Jaclyn Hill and Jon Hill were married for nine years before their divorce in 2018
Last week, the lovebirds attended the Los Angeles premiere of the action-comedy Bullet Train at the Regency Village...