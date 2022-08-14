 
Sunday August 14, 2022
By Web Desk
August 14, 2022
Martha Stewart reacts to meme on her romance with Pete Davidson

Shortly after the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's break-up surfaced, a meme suggesting the SNL comedian is dating Martha Stewart started doing the rounds on social media.

The lifestyle guru reacted to the meme in a latest interview.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha told the Daily Mail while laughing off the question regarding the meme.

The 81-year-old said, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Pete started dating Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star divorced rapper Kanye West.