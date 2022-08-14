Martha Stewart reacts to meme on her romance with Pete Davidson

Shortly after the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's break-up surfaced, a meme suggesting the SNL comedian is dating Martha Stewart started doing the rounds on social media.
The lifestyle guru reacted to the meme in a latest interview.
"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha told the Daily Mail while laughing off the question regarding the meme.
The 81-year-old said, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."
Pete started dating Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star divorced rapper Kanye West.
