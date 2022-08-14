Kim Kardashian shares sizzling gym video after split with Pete Davidson

American TV personality Kim Kardashian dropped jaws in steamy beige outfit as she hit the gym on Saturday amid reports of her split with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old reality star rocked a sexy beige bikini and thigh-high boots as she posed up a storm alongside exercise equipment in video posted to her Instagram account. She captioned the clip, 'Gym time.'

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kanye West's children's mom gave her nearly 330 million followers a look at her toned physique with a video.

In the clip, Kardashian can be seen wearing a light beige bikini top that showcased her killer curves during the photoshoot. She also rocked a matching bottom while spending time in front of the cameras.

Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde hair remained free-flowing and cascaded onto her chest and shoulders. She shared video just a few days before the release of her collaboration with Beats Fit Pro, Beats x Kim.