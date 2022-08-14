Siddhant Chaturvedi pens wholesome note as 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ wraps

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently took his Instagram to share a heartfelt note about him upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wrapping its film schedule..
Chaturvedi’s post read: “… And it's a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess.”
“It's a story about you & me, and we were just... A bunch of cool kids makin' a film,” he added.
Chaturvedi also treated his fans with a wholesome picture of himself with co-stars Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is an upcoming film, written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti.
Reese Witherspoon drops sweet comment under Jennifer Aniston's recent Instagram post
The 'Waka Waka' singer is also facing up to eight years in jail after Spanish authorities accused her of tax fraud
Taylor Swift’s directorial debut is based on her brief relationship with ex-Jake Gyllenhaal
The sum of all the items Georgina Rodriguez wore for a stroll around Manchester totals 2,146,665 euros
Anne Heche dies at 53 in Los Angeles, celebrities’ reaction on her death
Season 3 of 'Never Have I' Ever is now streaming on Netflix