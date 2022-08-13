Nicola Peltz honours Brooklyn amid rift with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has honoured her husband Brooklyn Beckham amid rumours of rift with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.



Nicola and Brooklyn were spotted attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Friday night while rest of the Beckham family enjoyed a family night out.

Later, the US actress took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos from the event.

She said, “So fun celebrating my husband with @variety.”

Brooklyn also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared some PDA-filled photos with Nicola.

He said, “Thank you so much @variety it was such an honour to be on your cover. I am so grateful and can’t wait to show you all what’s coming next.”

Commenting on the post, Nicola said, “I’m so proud of you!!”

Recently, Nicola apparently opened up about feud with Victoria.