Martha Stewart opens up about viral meme, says Pete Davidson ‘The Son I Never Had'

Martha Stewart is finally opening up about her viral meme that assumed she and Pete Davidson were dating.
The Martha Stewart living mogul, 81, laughed off a recent meme that suggested she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were dating after a source told PEOPLE last week that he and Kim Kardashian called it quits.
"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Stewart told the Daily Mail. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."
Her comments came in response to a viral tweet with a photo of Stewart holding hands with Davidson as she posed for a photo with him and Kardashian, 41, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.
"We should've seen this coming," a fan wrote with the photo, which has since gained more than 44,000 likes.
Stewart previously told E! News that Davidson and Kardashian were "an unlikely pairing" but "cute together," adding: "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."
A source said last week that the couple split after nine months of dating.
