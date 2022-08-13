Chris Hemsworth melts hearts with throwback photo

Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth is clearly feeling nostalgic on Thursday as he shared a sweet throwback snap of himself looking absolutely adorable in it.
In the photo, the Hollywood A-lister was seen in his younger days while wearing a Batman costume and smiling for the camera.
The actor also wrote a short message in his post's caption that read: 'My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices.'
Hemsworth's post was shared just over a month after the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder, in which he starred as the titular character.
