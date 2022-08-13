 
Saturday August 13, 2022
SEVENTEEN set to appear in 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' amid world tour

SEVENTEEN gears to perform on their hit track 'Hot' in an American late night show 'Jimmy Kimmel live'

By Web Desk
August 13, 2022
SEVENTEEN braces up  for   their appearance on U.S. TV screens with Jimmy Kimmel.

The new K-Pop sensation will appear  on ABC's  late night show  Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 18. The official Twitter  account of  the show  made  an announcement  on August 12.

According to the official announcement, the band will be performing to hit track Hot from their 4th album Face the Sun.

The members of the band will later be interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel himself.

The visit will mark band’s second appearance on the show after their previous attendance in 2021. The band earlier promoted track Ready to Love from album Your Choice.

The performance was pre-recorded in the wake of COVID-19.

For their world tour, the band will be stopping in different cities like Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston and more.