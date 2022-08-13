Anaya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recreate Shah Rukh, Kajol's 'DDLJ' scene

Anaya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recreated a scene from 'DDLJ' to promote their new song 'Coka 2.0'

Ananya Panday and her Liger costar Vijay Deverakonda recreated a scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge to promote their new song Coka 2.0.

Anaya posted pictures on Instagram with a caption: "Pyaar hota hai deewana sanam," with the hashtag #DDLJmoment.

On another post the actress wrote: "Coka 2.0 coming to u sooooooooonest. #Liger25thAugust."

Both the actors are presently in Chandigarh for the promotion of the new song, reported Hindustan Times.

Liger, featuring Ananya and Vijay in the lead, is set to release on August 25 and is directed by Jaggannadh.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malyalam, Hindi and Tamil.