Inside Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn romantic low-key relationship

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn are “wildly" happy with each other and "excited” for the future together as per recent reports.

An insider told Us Weekly that the Love Story hit-maker and the Conversations with Friends star “have the best of all worlds” after more than five years into the relationship.

The flames, who keep their romance low-key, “love dividing their time between England and Nashville,” the source shared with the outlet before adding, “that’s the way they both like it.”

“Once Taylor and Joe started dating it became apparent to both of them that they were happiest doing their own thing in a low-key way,” the insider shared.

The duo’s wish to remain independent amid their romance has only strengthened them as a couple, the insider said while adding, “that was a big reason why they bonded.”

Swift and Alwyn are "wildly happy together and are excited about their future together," the outlet shared.

The lovebirds started dating in 2017 but have kept their relationship away from the public eye ever since.

Swift first time talked about her love life with Alwyn without revealing his name in her documentary, Miss Americana, in 2020.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” the singer said in the film. “We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private.”

“I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy,” Swift added.

Recently, rumours of their engagement started swirling around the internet when a source close to the couple told The Sun, "They’ve actually been engaged for a few months.”

“But they have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too," the insider added.

"Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — i.e. behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding,” the outlet shared.

“Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement," the source noted. "They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them.”