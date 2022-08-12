Britney Spears’ sons reportedly scared of her ‘overzealous’ fans amid K-Fed drama

Britney Spears’ teenage sons are scared that her "overzealous fans" would put them in danger after their mother bashed them online for being hateful towards her.

A source close to the Toxic hit-maker’s former husband and father of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, Kevin Federline, told TMZ that he claims that the boys are “in fear.”

Sean and Jayden think they could be “put in danger” by their mother’s “overzealous” fans, added the source amid the ongoing battle between the exes.

Following K-Fed’s explosive interview with Daily Mail in which he said that the boys have decided not to meet the singer, Spears slammed them for being hateful towards her.

“I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with … but COME ON,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!” Spears added.

Now, the singer’s sons are fearful of how her fans might react to her recent claims especially after their father leaked her old videos in which she yelled and argued with them.

“What Kevin and his family are doing is controlling and abusive,” a fan of the Princess of Pop wrote on Twitter. “They are punishing Britney for responding to the hateful interview they decided to do.”

“It is literally a set up, they want her to react so they then have an ‘excuse’ to post more stuff about her,” the fan added.