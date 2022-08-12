BTS Jin turns office worker for Maple story’s video game

BTS Jin revealed his new job with South Korean video game company Nexon for their video game Maplestory on August 6, 2022.

Recently Jin’s resume went viral on social media which was shared by Maplestory on August 8 via Twitter.

According to the resume, Jin is going to work as a video game planner/designer for Maplestory (Nexon).

Taking to social media, Jin shared his new id card picture with the caption, “I have joined a major company.”

On August 12, Maplestory shared the teaser for their web reality series with Jin,' Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin,’ where he will be seen performing tough office-based tasks such as presentations, product reviews and getting his first id card photos done, as per ALLKPOP.



'Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin’ will be a two-part series with the first episode airing on August 16 and the second on August 18. A behind-the-scenes episode will air on August 25.

As per sources, BTS Jin is a big Maplestory fan, in the past, he has been revealed to be creating hype around ‘Maple Bread’ and likes collecting the game’s merchandise.

Maple Story is a 2-D multiplayer online video game owned by South Korean company Nexon and developed by South Korean company Wizet.

It is reported that BTS Jin will start his job on August 16, 2022.

Watch the teaser here:



