Prince Andrew to keep THIS honour despite losing royal titles

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew will continue to keep police protection, funded by the taxpayers, despite losing military patronages amid Virginia Giuffre scandal.



According to the Mirror UK, Prince Andrew’s security detail was reviewed in wake of Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Metropolitan Police and Home Office security detail was assessed after the Queen stripped him of military affiliations and royal patronages besides removing his HRH (His Royal Highness) title.

The same committee, which is at the centre of Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s ongoing security lawsuits, reviewed the security for Prince Andrew.

The Newsweek, citing the Daily Telegraph, reported Prince Andrew will receive taxpayer-funded protection at an estimated cost of between £500,000 to £3 million per year.

Prince Andrew settled lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre earlier this year.