How Kate Middleton helped William turn down other girls during university

Kate Middleton reportedly helped Prince William turn down others girls before they started dating during their time at St Andrew's University in Scotland in 2001.

The Duke of Cambridge was ‘too polite’ to shake off a girl coming his way but Catherine helped William by pretending to be his girlfriend.

The royal couple’s mutual friend Laura Warshaur told Katie Nicholl: “Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn't shake her off.”

Nicholl’s book The Future Queen read: “He was being really polite, but this girl just didn't get the hint. All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him. He said 'Oh, sorry, but I've got a girlfriend', and he and Kate went off giggling."

Laura further recalled that William was grateful to Kate as he mouthed “thanks so much” to her afterwards.

“Kate was the only girl in the room who could have done that. And that was just a month after we started university,” she added.