Angelina Jolie gets excited as she drops Zahara off at Spelman college on move-in day

Angelina Jolie celebrates the ‘proud mom’ moment as she sends her and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Spelman college

The Eternals actress, 47, dropped her 17-year-old daughter off at Spelman College on Thursday and the emotional moment left fans in awe.

Jolie was clad in an all-black outfit for move-in day in pictures posted on Instagram by the school’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman.

In a video clip, posted by Holloman, the Maleficent star was seen chatting with the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, and expressing her emotions, “I’m gonna start crying.”

She then quickly adds that she hasn’t done it yet. “Hopefully, I can hold it together,” she added. Beaming with joy, Jolie revealed, “I’m so excited” to be a Spelman mom.

Meanwhile, Zahara’s dad was not present to celebrate the moment.

Last month, Jolie shared that Zahara would be attending the HBCU in the fall. “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU,” the actress captioned a picture of Zahara posing with other Spelman ladies.



